More than 2,300 small employers in Maine will share $105 million in state grants intended to help businesses and nonprofits survive during the pandemic recession.
The average award from the first phase of the state’s Economic Recovery Grant program is $45,000, state officials reported Thursday. Grants were awarded to 2,072 businesses and 257 nonprofits. The hospitality sector, especially lodging businesses, accounted for 35 percent of awards, the largest proportion, the officials said.
“There is no question that Maine’s small businesses are struggling to survive unprecedented hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “While these funds will not make them whole, they offer some lifeline to keep afloat these small businesses that are the core of our economy. ”
The grant program provided up to $100,000 to Maine-based employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees. It was funded with $200 million from federal coronavirus relief funds provided to the state earlier this year.
A second phase of the program, open to businesses and nonprofits that employ up to 250 workers, was announced last month. The deadline to apply is Oct. 23.
