SACO — On Election Day, Nov. 3, Saco voters will cast ballots at a different location than they usually do.

All in-person voting will take place at Thornton Academy’s Linnell Gymnasium at 438 Main St.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saco Communications Director Emily Roy said the city partnered with Thornton Academy to offer voters a larger polling place that enables better social distancing and more parking than the previous location. There are two parking lots that will be available for use on Election Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff limitations, voters will be separated alphabetically, rather than by ward, once they are in the gymnasium, said Roy.

Voters who want to avoid voting on Nov. 3, may obtain an absentee ballot, fill it out and hand deliver it to Saco City Hall at 300 Main St., use the secure outside drop box there, mail it, or fill out their absentee ballot in person at City Hall.

The last day to request an absentee ballot in-person is Friday, Oct. 30, unless a special circumstance exists.

More information on Saco elections is at: www.sacomaine.org/elections.

The City Clerk’s Office has already processed more than 7,000 absentee ballot requests as of Oct. 15, said Roy.

