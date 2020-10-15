BRUNSWICK — Democrat Poppy Arford and Green Independent Fred Horch are vying for voters for the House 49 seat, currently held by Matthea Daughtry, who is in turn running for a state Senate seat.

Both candidates for the Brunswick seat look at recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and universal health care statewide as priorities if elected come Nov. 3.

Poppy Arford Age: 65 Political party: Democrat Town of residence: Brunswick Work: Service work in health care as a patient representative, leader and advocate Family: Married with three children Education: Bachelor of Arts in social work from University of Southern Maine, graduate of the Hanley Center Health Leadership Development Program Prior political/civic experience: Brunswick Town Council, two terms; Brunswick Democratic Town Committee; Maine Health Data Organization Board of Directors consumer representative; Maine Attorney General Consumer Mediation Program volunteer; Maine AllCare Board of Directors; Right Care Alliance (RCA) Steering Committee; RCA Patient Council co-chair; SHAREcenter Resource Program developer/director Website/social media: poppy 4staterep.com, facebook.com/ Poppy 4StateRep/ Kevin Frederick Horch (on the ballot as K. Frederick Horch) Age: 50

Political party: Green Independent

Town of residence: Brunswick

Work: Business owner, Spark Applied Efficiency

Family: Married to Hadley Horch, three children

Education: Swarthmore College, Bachelor of Arts in political science with concentrations in international relations and computer science; University of California Berkeley School of Law, JD

Prior political/civic experience: Clean election Green Independent candidate for Maine House in 2010 and 2012, and for Maine Senate in 2014; served on state steering committee and as treasurer for the Maine Green Independent Party

Website/social media: horch2020.org, facebook.com/VoteHorch

Poppy Arford

Arford said that she supports Gov. Janet Mill’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, but continued work is needed to make testing free and viable for “every Mainer.”

“I want to make sure our public health system remains based in science (not) on economics,” Arford said. “The good news is the state economically was in a good place heading in, so I want to continue that with strong budgeting.”

Arford said continued support of economic relief programs are important for those choosing between “doctors visits and putting food on the table,” and will support programs helping people financially affected by the pandemic.

Arford, who’s husband went through aggressive cancer treatments, also is “too aware,” of the hardships families go through financially when dealing with life-threatening illnesses, and because of that, she, as well as her opponent, are in support of universal health care in the state.

“I am looking at universal, publicly funded health care in Maine, ” she said. “I am willing to cooperate and work with anyone, so if there are other ideas I am certainly all ears, but this seems like the best shot.”

“As a patient, leader, advocate there are no half measures here,” Arford said. “We have to get the job done by passing universal healthcare coverage for everyone in the state, and having it be publicly funded is the way.”

Fred Horch

Horch also supports universal health coverage in the state.

“It’s incredibly important, with this pandemic, that we recover,” Horch said “People will need insurance and we need an insurance pool that covers everyone. The healthcare system its needlessly wasteful, we waste time and money, people are nervous because if they lose their job they lose insurance, we need to bring sanity to our insurance.”

Horch hopes to advocate for public education if elected by fighting for more funding from the state.

“We had a referendum where we wanted to split funding for schools state and locally at 55 to 45 percent, and legislature never got around to doing it,” Horch said. “I will make sure we prioritize education and making sure to set priorities in our budgets.”

Horch hopes that his independence from a political party will allow him to build partnerships across partisan aisles while maintaining the Green title lets voters know his focus aligns with most Green Party efforts.

“I am also a small business owner, and I think, what do we need to do? I want a stronger and more sustainable economy while protecting our environment. My other focus is economic and sustainable growth,” he said.



“We need to get away from burning fossil fuel, it is making us weak and polluting our air,” Horch said. “I support solar panel programs and other things, there is a way to become more sustainable and there is a role for state government to help make that happen.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: