We need more young women in politics and I’m pleased to support Sophie Warren for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough Coastal District 29.
I met with Sophie recently. We discussed my concerns about how climate change is threatening the sand dunes and certain homes in Pine Point.
I believe she will be a thoughtful, well-spoken, responsive state legislator in Augusta. Because she is an Independent, she can help get our state and nation out of our current two-party gridlock.
On Nov. 3, I will be voting for Sophie Warren for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough Coastal District 29. I urge my friends and neighbors to do the same.
Robin R Provencher
Scarborough
