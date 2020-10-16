We need more young women in politics and I’m pleased to support Sophie Warren for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough Coastal District 29.

I met with Sophie recently. We discussed my concerns about how climate change is threatening the sand dunes and certain homes in Pine Point.

I believe she will be a thoughtful, well-spoken, responsive state legislator in Augusta. Because she is an Independent, she can help get our state and nation out of our current two-party gridlock.

On Nov. 3, I will be voting for Sophie Warren for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough Coastal District 29. I urge my friends and neighbors to do the same.

Robin R Provencher

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: