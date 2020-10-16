I’m voting for Nick McGee for Scarborough Town Council and I hope you will, too. Many long-time Scarborough residents are very worried about how much growth the town has experienced over the last few years. Look around and we see huge apartment complexes and new developments with hundreds of homes. What is happening to our town? Nick has been a member of our Planning Board for the last seven years and has seen up close what has happened. Taking back control of growth is important and is one of the reasons he’s running for council. Nick is committed to keeping our taxes reasonable while addressing the needs of our schools. Please join me in voting for Nick McGee.

Susan Hamill

Scarborough

