Mr. Balentine’s column (“Mind your P’s this election season,” Oct. 2), states ” … while the tireless and fearless President Trump rallies in a different city each night (without a mask or utilizing social distancing) … each embody different ways to handle a crisis – (Trump) facing it head-on or (Biden) withdrawing from (the pandemic).” It appears that Trump’s management plan (or lack there of) to deal with the pandemic crisis has resulted in Trump (and his wife) recently testing positive for COVID-19! In his zeal to “facing (the pandemic) head-on,” he has endangered all those individuals who work alongside him and who also refuse to wear a mask and/or practice social distancing. Biden, on the other hand, wears a mask and employs social distancing and, to date, has not contracted COVID-19. So, which leader will you follow in a crisis and still remain healthy?

With respect to the overall content of Mr. Balentine’s column this week, one wonders why John Swinconeck and Ann Fisher still allow “the propagandist John Balentine” (as offered by Bill Bannon, “Disappointed Beem no longer with Forecaster,” Oct. 2) to offer lies and misinformation? Mr. Bannon states “Fact check anyone or has (The Forecaster) been sold to someone named Murdoch?”

What is wrong with the leadership of The Forecaster!

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

