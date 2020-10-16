Please join me in voting to reelect Leanne Kazilionis for the Scarborough school board. I had the pleasure of spending a year on the board with Leanne as chair. Her calm influence and quiet strength served the board well in the aftermath of a tumultuous year within the Scarborough School community.

Leanne is a thoughtful collaborator who always has what is in the best interest of our students and the district at the heart of every decision she makes. She leads by example and demonstrates respect and thoughtful professionalism in every interaction.

Leanne understands the importance of taking the time necessary to include all constituents (administration, teachers/staff, parents and students) to ensure that all voices are included. This was never more evident than when the Students With Diagnosed Allergies and Sensitivities was updated and delayed approval at first reading to honor and address the concerns of parents which were then included in a subsequent final draft.

Leanne took over as chair of the Finance Committee in the late spring of 2018 and helped secure a “yes” vote on that school budget. As chair from 2018-2019, she appointed the school board members who had the best skill set to the Finance Committee, which has resulted in a “yes” vote in both years that she has been chair of the board. In fact, the 2019-2020 budget had more new investments than any of the past several years. Despite COVID financial pressures and challenges in 2020, Leanne and her team were able to put forth a budget that had community support, which allowed school staff to focus on the arduous work of safely reopening schools.

Leanne has earned your vote for reelection with a tireless commitment to our school department and the education of all our students.

Amy Glidden

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: