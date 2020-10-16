Jon Jennings has agreed to stay on as Portland city manager for an additional one-year contract, but intends to leave the post in 2022.

Jennings said in written statement Friday that he agreed to serve an additional year after his current contract expires in July 2021. He said he is staying to help navigate the city through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent financial impacts, which forced him and the council to close a projected $12 million hole in the current budget.

“In light of everything the city is facing right now due to the pandemic and its impact on our fiscal health, I agreed to stay on for an additional year to assist the mayor and council as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Jennings said.

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said the council will likely begin the search for a new manager next fall. Snyder said she was grateful Jennings agreed to stay on, so the council can conduct a thorough search and plan an orderly transition.

“The council and I are grateful for Jon’s leadership and steadfast commitment to the City of Portland,” Snyder said in a written statement. “I look forward to continuing our work together as we respond to the myriad of challenges and opportunities.”

The one-year extension comes after the council conducted his first performance evaluation in three years.

Jennings became city manager in 2015. Much of his time as manager had been spent feuding — both privately and publicly — with former Mayor Ethan Strimling. Jennings was last reviewed in 2016 and was rewarded with $18,500-a-year raise. The following year, he received a three-year contract extension.

Last year, Jennings received a leadership award from the Maine Town and City Managers Association for the city’s response to welcome 450 of asylum-seekers who arrived unexpectedly. The city opened a shelter at the Portland Expo, collected nearly a million dollars in donations and worked with area agencies and governments to find housing for the families.

Jennings has not been popular with progressive activists, who frequently vilified him on posters, stickers and in email campaigns.

Over the summer, Black POWER demanded that the council fire Jennings. But councilors quickly called a press conference to defend him.

The City Council is expected to vote on the one-year extension at its Nov. 9 meeting. Snyder said does it not include any pay raises.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: