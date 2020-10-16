The city of Saco has moved its polling place for the upcoming election to better comply with state requirements for social distancing and accessibility.

The shift in central polling location at the Saco Community Center to the Linnell Gymnasium at Thornton Academy was approved this week by the Secretary of State under guidance outlined in an executive order from Gov. Janet Mills. All residents will use that location to cast their ballots on Nov. 3.

The Thornton Academy gym is bigger, which better enables social distancing and the city’s ability to satisfy state and CDC requirements, according to city officials. There will also be more parking available to voters.

When voters arrive on Election Day, they will be separated alphabetically inside the gym, rather than by ward.

Thornton Academy is not charging the city to use the space on Election Day.

Polls in Saco will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. The Linnell Gymnasium is located on the Thornton Academy campus at 438 Main St.

The city has installed a secure drop box for absentee ballots outside City Hall. Absentee ballots can also be hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office during business hours.

