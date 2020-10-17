TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Coach Nick Saban will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all.

The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.

The move came hours ahead of Saturday night’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs.

Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne. Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.

“Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive,” Robinson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative.”

The initial positive came from an outside lab Alabama had used to supplement the testing mandated by the SEC.

(1) CLEMSON 73, GEORGIA TECH 7: Trevor Lawrence brushed off his first interception of the season and passed for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns as the Tigers (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) overwhelmed the Yellow Jackets (2-3, 2-2) in Atlanta.

All of Lawrence’s scoring passes came in the first half, as Clemson built a 52-7 lead.

(13) MIAMI 31, PITTSBURGH 19: D’Eriq King threw four touchdown passes as the Hurricanes (4-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) defeated the visiting Panthers (3-3, 2-3).

SOUTH CAROLINA 30, (15) AUBURN 22: Kevin Harris ran for two touchdowns and the Gamecocks (2-2) turned three interceptions into points to snap an eight-game losing streak against the visiting Tigers (2-2), beating Auburn for the first time in 87 years.

KENTUCKY 34, (18) TENNESSEE 7: Kelvin Joseph and Jami Davis returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half, and the Wildcats (2-2) shut out the Volunteers (2-2) in the second half on the way to their first win in Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium since 1984.

LIBERTY 38, SYRACUSE 21: Seldom-used running back Shedro Louis scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 52 yards, quarterback Malik Willis passed for one touchdown and ran for another score, and visiting Liberty (5-0) got its first win against an Atlantic Coast Conference team, rolling past the Orange (1-4).

NAVY 27, EAST CAROLINA 23: Nelson Smith ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns, and the Midshipmen (3-2, 3-0 American) edged the Pirates (1-3, 1-2) in Greenville, North Carolina.

