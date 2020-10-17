I am writing to show my support for Republican Tammy Walter for state representative for House District 32.
I have known Tammy for approximately six years, through our affiliation at Spurwink Rod & Gun Club. Tammy was the president of the club, and I saw that she would listen objectively and come up with reasonable solutions to any problems that arose. She could talk with town officials and find solutions that would be beneficial to both parties.
Tammy was a good leader, and District 32 would gain a great representative by electing Tammy Walter!
Paul Adams
South Portland
