Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen has been supporting significant legislation for high-quality education in Maine for the past six years.

As Senate chair of the Appropriations and Finance Committee, she passed increased funding for higher education, career and technical programs, and pre-K to 12 public education. She also sponsored legislation to improve social and emotional development programs in our schools.

As a former social worker with the Falmouth school system, I am grateful to have Cathy represent me in the Legislature. She has the experience and skills to lead and make a positive impact. If you live in District 25, join me in voting for Cathy for Maine Senate.

Nancy Dix

Cumberland

