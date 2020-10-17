Democrat Shawn Babine has my support for another term in the Maine Legislature, representing House District 29.

After serving 13 years on the Scarborough Town Council, and one year on the Scarborough school board, Shawn knows the issues that are important to our families, businesses and environment. As a legislator, Shawn worked hard to bring revenue sharing back to our towns so that our property taxes would not increase. He has a 100 percent rating from the Maine Women’s Lobby on supporting women’s issues in the Legislature.

Shawn has helped Scarborough citizens who were impacted by the COVID virus infection by preparing meals for them when they were quarantined in their homes. Shawn helped me to find places to quarantine when I returned to Maine after being away.

Shawn has the knowledge and experience we need to represent us in Augusta. Let’s vote to re-elect Shawn Babine to House District 29 for Scarborough.

Patricia Jones

Scarborough

