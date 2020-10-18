“I’m currently re-reading Alexis de Tocqueville’s ‘Democracy in America.’ This should be required reading for every American. It demonstrates, even in the 1830s, how polarized the country was (is) and the reasons we are in the situation we’re in today. The man was clearly a genius to have predicted what our democracy would look like years later, the barriers we currently face in the pandemic, the economic crisis and just how fragile democracy really is.”— TOM LEONHARDT, Portland
