“I’m currently re-reading Alexis de Tocqueville’s ‘Democracy in America.’ This should be required reading for every American. It demonstrates, even in the 1830s, how polarized the country was (is) and the reasons we are in the situation we’re in today. The man was clearly a genius to have predicted what our democracy would look like years later, the barriers we currently face in the pandemic, the economic crisis and just how fragile democracy really is.”— TOM LEONHARDT, Portland

What are you reading? Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues, the election looms, and calls for social change erupt. Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: