KENNEBUNK – Town clerk Merton Brown is advising absentee voters that they are welcome to drop by the town hall auditorium weekdays to cast their absentee ballot there. Or folks may pick one up to take home and compete, and then drop it in the secure box outside at the Green Street entrance to town hall, or inside, at the clerk’s office.

Brown told select board members that 1,500 voters had used the new ballot box through Oct. 14.

As of that same date, Kennebunk had 10,003 registered voters – with 568 of them newly registered.

“We’ve sent or given out 4,586 absentee ballots, 2,000 more than any other election in Kennebunk history,” said Brown.

Brown also reported that 75 people have offered to work the polls on Election Day.

“We’ll try to react to all those who want to work the best way we can,” he told the select board. He said the town has a dedicated group of ballot clerks, and reported that 90 percent of the 40 want to work on Election Day.

The auditorium is open for absentee voting 8 a.m. to noon and 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 24 and Sunday Oct. 25. On Friday, Oct. 30, the auditorium will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

On Election day, Nov. 3, the polls will be open for in person voting at the town hall auditorium 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on absentee and in-person voting, visit the Kennebunk election page at https://www.kennebunkmaine.us/444/Election-and-Town-Meeting-Information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: