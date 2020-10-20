NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Ruth A. (Carr) Libby, 95, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the UMass-Memorial Center- University Campus. She was the devoted wife of 63 years to Raymond D. Libby until his passing in 2009. Ruth was born and raised in Portland, Maine, the daughter to the late Clyde E. and Margaret J. (Shannon) Carr.

Ruth and Raymond married in 1945 and in 1964, relocated to Northborough. She worked at the former Laurence Candle Factory prior to being employed as a molding press operator for numerous years at the Engineering Plastics Company, Westborough. Ruth was a devout member of St. Rose of Lima Parish. A testament to her faith, Ruth served numerous years as an Eucharistic Minister, reader, and managed the operation of St. Rose’s thrift store. Ruth and Raymond were active for many years with the Boy Scouts of America where Ruth volunteered as a den mother.

Ruth is survived by her four loving children, Roger D. Libby of Northborough, Richard D. Libby of Worcester, Rae Libby of Millbury and Robin T. Libby of Worcester; 4 grandchildren, Beth Harrington, Christopher Libby, Craig Libby, Cristianna Libby and one great-granddaughter, Victoria Vangel, all whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Libby.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, October 21 at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, Mass., 01532. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Thursday, October 22, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough, with interment following in Howard Street Cemetery. All services will follow current Massachusetts Covid-19 guidelines.

To leave a condolence for her family, please visit http://www.HaysFuneralHome.com.

Ruth’s family respectfully suggests that memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, http://www.2.heart.org

or

P.O.Box 417005,

Boston, MA 02241-7005

