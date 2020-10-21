I first met Stacy Brenner and her husband John at the Buxton Democratic Caucus this March. When she held up her “Rise and Organize” sign with the environment as her concern, she won my vote.
She then met with the Hollis-Buxton Dems via Zoom. As questions were posed, Stacy listened carefully and provided content-filled responses. Her ideas are clearly informed by her diverse professional background as an organic farmer, owner of the farm, as a mother and as a nurse at Mercy’s Birthing Center.
Please join me and vote for Stacy Brenner to be our senator, in Augusta, from District 30. She will work on the issues facing all of us.
Ellen H. DeCotiis
Bar Mills
