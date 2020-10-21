Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy entered a Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft at 4:24 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, his first step on his journey to return to Earth from the International Space Station.

Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts who spent the last six months with him aboard the space station closed the hatch to the spacecraft, the first step toward undocking from the space station. The men will wait there for about three hours before the spacecraft undocks, according to NASA.

NASA television will air live coverage of the undocking beginning around 7 p.m. Cassidy, along with cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagnar, will then depart for Earth around 7:32 p.m.

A parachute-assisted landing is set to take place at 10:55 p.m. in an area southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan on a large, flat, unforested grassland.

After landing, the three crew members will be transported by Russian helicopters to the recovery staging city of Karaganda, Kazakhstan. From there, Cassidy will board a NASA plane which will fly him back to Houston. The Russian cosmonauts will return to their homes in Star City, Russia.

The men are wrapping up a 196-day mission that spanned 3,136 Earth orbits covering 83 million miles. Cassidy is completing his third flight mission, totaling 378 says in space or the fifth highest total among all U.S. astronauts, NASA said.

Cassidy tweeted Wednesday that he had worked on a Sudoku puzzle each day he was in space.

The 49-year-old astronaut went into quarantine in early March before traveling to Star City, Russia with his wife. He launched into space April 9 from Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft. When he arrived on the space station, Cassidy spent his first several days on board working with fellow Mainer Jessica Meir, a Caribou native, who was in the process of wrapping up her first six-month space mission.

Cassidy was a standout athlete at York High School, graduating in 1988. He went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1993 and served four deployments as a SEAL in Afghanistan and the Mediterranean. He also earned a master’s degree in ocean engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2000.

Cassidy first traveled to space aboard the shuttle Endeavour in 2009. On that mission, he became the 500th person to fly in space. During the 16-day mission, he participated in three spacewalks to help install the Japanese Kibo laboratory’s exposed facility and replace solar array batteries on the Port 6 truss of the space station, NASA said.

This story will be updated.

