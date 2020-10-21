Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8 adult, $4 child, $20 family. Social distancing guidelines in effect, including wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer. Takeout containers also offered.

Pre-pay drive-thru fish dinner – Friday, Nov. 6, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham, sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, roll and dessert. $12. For more information, go to gorhamknights.org.

