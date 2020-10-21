ROCKLAND — A 35-year-old Rockport man was being held Wednesday at the Knox County Jail after police said he barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Rankin Center housing complex and threatened to kill the resident of the apartment.

Mark A. Hupper was arrested around 6 a.m. Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence assault and creating police standoff, according to Rockland police Sgt. Ken Smith.

The standoff ended after a concussion grenade was used.

The Rankin Center is a complex with 50 apartments.

A Maine State Police tactical team, crisis negotiator and Rockland police were at the scene. Rockland fire and emergency medical services blocked roads around the area.

The incident began shortly after 1 a.m. when the department was asked to do a well-being check at the apartment and found Hupper had broken into the residence, barricaded himself in and threatened to kill the woman resident, himself and police.

An affidavit filed in the Knox County Court by Rockland police stated that he threatened to slit the woman’s throat if police came inside. The woman could be heard calling out in pain as Hupper said he had put a chain around her neck. Hupper also claimed to have a gun, the affidavit stated.

He had earlier posted on Facebook that he planned to either be in jail or die by the end of the evening, according to the affidavit.

Hupper was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport before being taken to the jail.

The resident of the apartment was treated and released at the hospital, the sergeant said.

