BlixxHorses will host Not So Scary Halloween … at a distance on Saturday, Oct. 31. The event is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Blixx Horses is located at 5 Portage Way, West Kennebunk.

Not So Scary is a drive-by Halloween event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though events and public appearances for 2020 were canceled, the Halloween event is a designed as a safe way to have fun and meet the horses.

Fritz and Lexxie will be wear their blue twine Halloween hair, part of BlixxHorses Recycle Twine Project. Participants can take pictures, pick up Halloween treats and a bag of BlixxHorses goodies, including a twine distancing aid. Items will be laid out safely on a table at the entrance. Participants are asked to only take what they touch.

As always, no scary faces or masks For kids and adults. For more information, visit www.blixxhorses.org or call 207-985-1994.

Bid early, bid often at Chamber’s online auction

It’s time for the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce’s fundraising holiday auction, and this year it is more important than ever to this nonprofit serving local businesses and the greater community. The Chamber’s online auction, running Oct. 19-Nov. 2, is the one and only fundraiser the Chamber of Commerce is able to execute in 2020.

The annual auction opens at 5 p.m. Monday online via BiddingForGood.com.

Want to enjoy coffee with fan favorite Patrick Dempsey at Musette? That priceless experience with Kennebunkport’s famous face is just one of the multiple unique items offered to the highest bidder in the Chamber’s auction. Folks will also find gift certificates and gift items from the area’s best restaurants, hotels and B&Bs, retail shops and businesses, many of which have purchased items from neighboring shops as a way to double the giving impact. There’s multiple gift baskets from retailers, one-of-a-kind artwork from local artists, and local services such as massage, Botox, landscape design consultation, cosmetics and more.

There’s a family membership to KBIA, catering for an in-home private party from Kitchen Chicks, family photo sessions from Lumina by Marina, tickets to Maine Foodie Tours’ new history walk, spin classes at Maine Revolution, computer repair from Managed Services and Repair of New England, house cleaning from Marina Cleanings Services, wallpapering services from Larry Mazoway, and DJ services from The Music Man.

Total Quality Medical Inc. has donated a pandemic pack (hand sanitizer, a thermometer and masks), both Kennebunk and Kennebunkport have donated town beach parking permits, and Dairy Queen has donated monthly ice cream cakes for 2021. There’s a bathroom faucet from Garrett Pillsbury, a walking stick and serving tray from Huston & Co., autographed “Bike Cop” series of three books from James Bruner, plus a chest freezer from Appliance Advantage.

Then there are priceless experiences, such as guided nature walks on Arundel Conservation Trust trails, a guided tidepool exploration from Coast Encounters, a behind-the-scenes tour of White Columns, and private art preview at KW Contemporary Art. That’s just the start of the goodies in the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce’s online auction at BiddingForGood.com.

To access the online auction, follow the link at GoKennebunks.com.

Kennebunkport Historical Society awarded Mooneyhan Family Foundation grant toward educational programs

The Mooneyhan Family Foundation has made a grant of $10,000 to the Kennebunkport Historical Society. Longtime volunteers Larry and Marylou Ryan applied for the grant in March to help support educational programs run at the historical society.

“We are so excited to receive this generous grant from the Mooneyhan Foundation,” said Executive Administrator Kirsten Camp. “The Kennebunkport Historical Society has worked with schools in York County for many years to provide local schools with local history. These funds will be used to help with transportation of school kids to and from Historical Society locations and will also help fund our educational programs.

“We are grateful to Steven and Jocelyn Lacey for their continued support and volunteerism at the Kennebunkport Historical Society, thanks to their family’s foundation a new generation of local kids will get firsthand knowledge of Kennebunkport’s rich history.”

The Mooneyhan Family Foundation was formed by the family of Dr. Jerry Mooneyhan in April 2001 to pay tribute to his life. Dr. Mooneyhan was a dentist in Johnson City, Tenn., where he was involved in a variety of community endeavors. He was also the inventor of an endodontics tool, a flexible root canal file made from nickel titanium. After his untimely death to lung cancer in 1997, Dr. Mooneyhan’s family sought a way to remember and honor his life.

The Mooneyhan Family Foundation strives, through grantmaking, to carry on Dr. Mooneyhan’s vision of building on a community’s strengths to improve life for all.

Record turnout for Pumpkin Patch Trolley

The Seashore Trolley Museum thanks all who came out to support the museum’s 22nd annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley event, reimagined. The event was held on Sept. 25-27, Oct. 2-4 and 9-11 and raised $38,771.54.

“We couldn’t have pulled this event off this year without the tremendous support from our community, our volunteers, and our members. We appreciate everyone who helped us spread the news, sell tickets, and attend to show their support,” said Katie Orlando, executive director of the Seashore Trolley Museum, in a written statement.

The museum changed the event’s traditional event format to accommodate all COVID restrictions this year. Tickets were sold in advance and each ride was capped to allow for proper social distancing on the trolleys and in The Patch. Traditional carnival games were scratched in favor of more COVID-friendly games, including a cookie walk and photo scavenger hunt. Guests of all ages had the option to paint their pumpkins before heading home. This was the only traditional activity that remained this year.

Despite the pandemic, the event’s attendance was also the highest it has ever been in the event’s history; 2,646 guests attended over the nine days. Six event days sold out before the day began. Each hour was capped at 50 guests, who were further spread out on three trolleys each operating at 25 percent capacity, and across the museum’s 350-acre campus.

“Many families commented on how happy they were that we re-imagined the event and how seriously we took COVID-19 measures,” Orlando said in an email. “Many shared that this was the first activity they had participated in for a while, some even since March. All guests followed our strict policies and we are so appreciative of how respectful they were to our staff and volunteers.”

Orlando and the museum also extended thanks to Texas Grace Kitchen “for providing a delicious, finger lickin’ barbecue lunch to guests this year to further help the museum follow pandemic guidelines. Thank you also to event sponsors Kennebunk Savings, Hannaford Supermarkets, and Biddeford Savings, a division of Maine Community Bank.”

For more information, visit www.trolleymuseum.org or call 207-967-2800.

Maine Women’s Work-Life Balance sessions planned

Feeling overwhelmed, burnt out, and isolated in a career? Struggling to balance work responsibilities, while trying to hold it all together at home? Are personal needs always stuck on the back burner while taking care of everyone else’s?

Kennebunk Counseling, LLC, announced that it will offer othe Maine Women’s Work-Life Balance Support Group, which aims to help women connect, support one another, and clearly identify what they want and need for better balance in their work, family and personal life.

Through this six-week online support group (one 1.5 hour session per week, over the course of six weeks), participants will clarify their needs when it comes to their own personal and professional happiness, identify what obstacles are getting in their way, and develop an action plan for making changes to help them find more balance and health in their career and life.

For questions or to register for the group, call 207-494-4040 or email [email protected] Preregistration is required. Group is limited to 10 participants.

The group will be facilitated by Anush Hansen, owner of Kennebunk Counseling, LLC. Hansen provides holistic career counseling services for individuals who want to find fulfillment in their work and life. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC-C) in the state of Maine, and a Certified Career Counselor credentialed through the National Career Development Association. To learn more about Hansen and the career counseling services, visit www.kennebunkcounseling.com.

St. David’s cancels Harvest Fair

St. David’s Episcopal Church announced the cancellation of its annual Harvest Fair. According to an emailed statment, the decision was made “out of love for our vulnerable neighbors and in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. We are ever grateful for all of the generous donations provided over the years by so many businesses in our communities to our silent auction. We are setting our sights on a brighter 2021 and another opportunity to open our doors in the spirit of fellowship and fun.”

