Communities of Kindness: Neighbor-to-Neighbor Outreach with Sari Greene and the South Portland Community of Kindness is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29. The session is planned for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

In times of crisis, the instinct is often to look out for neighbors. But where do people start? How can neighbors help?

Join Sari Greene via Zoom on Oct. 29 as she shares the story of how she founded the South Portland Community of Kindness, a community group intended as a resource to connect those who need assistance with those who can offer assistance as the community navigates the impact of COVID-19 together. Greene and a panel of representatives from local organizations will discuss the Community of Kindness’s trials and successes and will offer tips and inspiration for how to adapt this model to any community — from an entire town or neighborhood, all the way down to a single street.

To register, visit https://southportlandlibrary.com/community-read-2020/.

Drug take-back planned at SoPo Police Department

A medication collection day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at the South Portland Police Department.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., unused, unwanted and outdated medications will be collected at the department, located at 30 Anthoine St., South Portland. Medications can include pills, ointments, drops, prescriptions, over-the-counter, pet meds and sharps.

The collection day is a collaboration effort of the Maine Sheriff’s Association, Drug Enforcement Administration, South Portland Police Department, South Portland Community Advocates for Social Action, Opportunity Alliance and SoPo Unite, All Ages, All In.

For more information, call David Stailing at the South Portland Police Department, 799-5511, ext. 7454.

