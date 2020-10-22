SACO — The free Thanksgiving dinner held annually in the hall of Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco has been cancelled for 2020.

This would have been the 22nd edition of the dinner, which is co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council #12941 and Good Shepherd Parish, of which Most Holy Trinity Church is a part.

“Considering what is going on with COVID-19, we are sad to have to cancel the event,” said Mike Bolduc, chairman of the Thanksgiving Dinner Committee and a Knight of Columbus. “We want to thank everyone for their generous help every year and we’re looking forward to resuming this event on Nov. 25, 2021.”

Traditionally, the dinner serves more than 850 meals.

“This year, we are offering some great alternatives when people ask what they should donate to instead of the dinner,” said Bolduc. “We’ve told them to consider donating to their local food pantry, cook a turkey dinner with all the trimmings for a needy family, or donate a gift certificate from their local market to a needy family.”

For more information, contact the parish at (207) 282-3321.

