Those planning to cast ballots on Election Day, Nov. 3, in Kennebunk and Kennebunkport are invited to bring along a nonperishable food item, or two, or three, to help Stuff the Bus to help those who need a hand.

There will be a Stuff the Bus event in each of the two communities. The items collected will go to the Community Outreach Services food pantry for distribution.

Cash donations, which are also welcome, go to help COS buy food through Good Shephard Food Bank. Checks should be made out to Community Outreach Services.

Municipal officials say the need is great.

Items sought include canned tuna, chicken and meats, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars, juice, pasta, sauce, condiments, canned soups, veggies and fruits, rice, beans, and gluten free foods – in short, what most of us might have in our own cupboards.

Kennebunkport residents can Stuff the Bus at the Fire Station, 32 North St., on Nov. 3. Voting is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Kennebunk, the bus will be near town hall, where voting is in the auditorium 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

