STANDISH – Odin Branden Collins, age 4 months, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 19, 2020.

He was born on June 1, 2020, a son of Branden Collins and Andrea Hoyt.

Odin will always be remembered for his laughing, giggling, and bouncing in his bouncy seat. He will always be remembered as “Daddy’s big boy” and “Mommy’s little angel.

He is survived by his parents; and his siblings- Savannah Hoyt, Mason Collins, and Noah Collins.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday Oct. 24 at 11 a.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions, distancing, and masks. Burial will be private amongst his family at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

