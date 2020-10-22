Stephen Packard Wilson 1940 – 2020 BATH – Stephen Packard Wilson died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the Community Living Center, Togus after living over a decade with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Bath, to Donald B. Wilson and Dorris (Campbell) Wilson. During his youth he spent many a day from dawn to dusk exploring the woods and waters of his Winnegance neighborhood. He graduated from Morse High School in 1959 and from the University of Maine, Orono with a B.S. degree in Forestry in 1964 where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity, an ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate and a member of The National Society of Scabbard and Blade. On Dec. 11, 1965, he married Joyce (Ring) Wilson in Karlsruhe, Germany, where he was stationed with the 555 Engineer Group, U.S. Army. He served as a company commander, 617th Engineer Company, 46th Engineer Battalion in Vietnam, including during the Tet Offensive of 1968, earning a Bronze Star for “meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces”. Recently he was presented with a Quilt of Valor. Capt. Wilson returned home to Bath, where he entered the employ of Bath Iron Works as a 3rd class estimator and retired in 1995 after being honored to serve in positions such as Director of Labor Relations and Vice President of Human Resources. Steve served his hometown volunteering for several years as a trustee of the Bath Water District, the Winnegance Alewife Commission, and the Morse High School Scholarship Fund. He was an energetic leader of the Coastal Conservation Association, a member of the Bath Lodge of Elks and a covenant member of the Phippsburg Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. Steve gave generously of his time and spirit. He was always one to gather people. He is remembered for organizing annual ice fishing tournaments on Winnegance Lake and men’s tennis leagues. Coaching 5th-6th grade and Special Olympics basketball teams was a winter season opportunity to which he gave his all. Dad was all-time quarterback and pitcher for the neighborhood kids two hand touch football and wiffle ball games on Snow Park. He was known to stay up into the middle of the night playing pool and other games with family and friends. Pa/Grampy was a proud grandfather; he would follow his grandchildren anywhere – concerts and award nights to athletic events. He made sure they all knew how to cast a line and started many traditions that continue today. Steve had a hidden artistic talent; pen and ink was his medium; black ducks, geese, mallards and eider ducks his models adorning annual Christmas cards. He loved music and in the later stages of Alzheimer’s music was a way for his loved ones to happily connect with him. Above all Keepah was a fisherman and a hunter who relished the challenge of the hunt whether it be the search for the best fishing hole on the Kennebec or flushing a covey of black ducks from the back river. If he had his way, opening day of the freshwater fishing season would be declared a national holiday! An advocate for catch and release, he could land 20 striped bass one day, take someone else out the next day, catch the same 20 stripers, and be over the moon. He relished the camaraderie with friends as they fished the waters from the Kennebec to the Mirimichi, from Sebago to East Grand Lake. In regard to duck hunting, Steve was a magnificent shot and amazed his family with his uncanny ability to identify different species of duck at long range. He wrote a monthly column for “The Maine Sportsman” during the 1980s. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce; a son, Mark, and his children, Kiera and her partner Thomas Varley, Pearl and her fiancé Meg Bateman, Sophie, and their mother, Erin; a daughter, Leslie (Wilson) Gallant, her husband Matt, and their son Oscar; and a son Benjamin, his wife Melissa, and their children Clara and Luke; cousins, David Wilson of Sidney and Peter and Frederick Hutchinson of Maryland, also share our loss. His family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Patriot Place and Togus Springs at the VA Healthcare System, Togus for the unparalleled level of care Steve received for the four and one half years he resided there. A graveside service will be held for immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357 If you are so moved, memorial contributions would be appreciated by future MHS graduates and may be addressed to the Morse High School Scholarship Fund Box 1030 Bath, ME 04530 or, being aware of Steve’s devotion to the care of our natural resources, donations may be made to the Bath Forestry Committee Tree Nursery Program drop off or mail to the Cemetery Office 1 Oak Grove Ave. Bath, ME 04530

