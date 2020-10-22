KENNEBUNK – There’s a promotion and a new hire at Kennebunk Town Hall.

The select board a week ago unanimously confirmed Town Manager Michael Pardue’s appointment of Brian G. Paul as code enforcement officer and Brittany Howard as town planner.

Paul has been Kennebunk’s assistant code enforcement officer since 2015 and was selected for the top job after an application and interview process, town officials said. He replaces Paul Demers, who recently retired.

Chair Blake Baldwin called for the confirmation.

“Brian is recognized by his colleagues, and those in the construction profession, as highly professional, well organized, an effective communicator, fair and ethical,” Baldwin said.

Paul holds a number of Maine code enforcement certifications.

He started his new job Oct. 10. His salary is set at $70,000 annually.

Howard was chosen from a field of applications from New England and beyond. She has been town planner in Epping, New Hampshire, for more than 10 years, previously worked as planning assistant in Saco and as planning and GIS intern in Londonderry, New Hampshire. She holds a master’s degree in community planning and development from the University of Southern Maine.

“Brittany’s experience as the town planner in Epping and her professional demeanor stood out in the selection process,” said Baldwin. ” We are pleased to welcome Brittany to the town of Kennebunk and look forward to working with her.”

Howard began her job in Kennebunk Oct. 19. Her salary is set at $72,000 annually.

She succeeds former Kennebunk planner John Stoll.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: