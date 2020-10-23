Make no mistake, the Second Civil War is underway. In fact, it has been since 2016; it has been brewing longer still. Blood has been shed; people have died as a result. Just as in 1860. This is serious, people. Let’s look at just two things we can compare between the first and second civil wars: They both occurred leading up to or after a presidential election; America was contemplating race relations.

Why is the subject of race relations still a problem? As you know, it has been a problem since before our country was founded and remains today, 244 years later. Few have been committed to dedicating the time and effort necessary to bring about sustainable change. Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president, was committed to improving race relations; one reason for the first civil war. He made some difficult decisions, some he was not happy with, but felt he had no other way. Many of those decisions were not popular throughout the country. As early as 1837, Lincoln is on record as being vehemently opposed to slavery when he testified before the Illinois Legislature. It bothered him that he could not bring all Blacks out of slavery at that time. But in the end, he gave his life for the abolition of slavery. It would not be until January 1865, after his death, that the 13th Amendment to the constitution was passed by the U.S. House of Representative confirming the Senate vote. Here we are, some 160 years later, still talking about what should be obvious to all of us: freedom for all.

What would Lincoln say today? If his sacrifice is to mean anything, we must work toward reconciliation, not giving it lip service but sincere, genuine thought and reflection. We must be open minded. We need serious people ready to do serious work of making this one country, everyone’s country, these United States of America. We very much need to move on.

But move on we will not, at least not right now. Move on, we cannot. We have governors and mayors across the country who are violating their oaths of office. The No. 1 job of elected officials is to keep us safe. Until we all are safe, a real discussion about race relations cannot take place. Look at the lawlessness going on in some cities. It seems clear that some cities have been handed over to unelected thugs, anarchists. How can these governors and others sleep at night knowing full well they are in dereliction of their duties? I believe the peaceful protesters, the people who want real change are being shadowed by the likes of Antifa and similar groups. They cannot be heard above the noise and static. We must as voters decide what to do with these governors, mayors and others in the upcoming election at all levels. They need to be held accountable. To make race relations a topic we all can discuss intelligently, we need leadership.

The upcoming election, as in the 1860 election, will determine the course of this civil war. Please do your part for the war effort, no matter your side.

J. Morgan Pierce

Windham

