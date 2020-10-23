BHS annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Bridgton Historical Society will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Magic Lantern Theater. It will include a business and activity report, a vote on bylaw amendments and a short program on “The Great Corn Riot of 1873.” Seating is limited and all CDC protocols will be strictly followed, including wearing masks and social distancing. Members who want to attend should RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 647-3699.

Bottle drive

The Bridgton Recreation Advancement Group is holding a bottle drive this month to raise funds for its new concession stand and bathrooms at the Ham Recreation Complex. To support the effort, drop off bags of returnable bottles and cans at the Bridgton Transfer Station bottle redemption building or next to the garage at the Recreation Complex, 40 Brag Way (off Portland Road). For more information call Lyn Carter at 408-2833.

Halloween

Due to concerns about COVID-19, the annual Halloween party at the Town Hall has been canceled, but other activities planned to celebrate this “blue moon” Halloween are still on. (A “blue moon” is the second full moon in a calendar month – the first full moon this month was Oct. 1.) A pumpkin-carving contest will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Town Commons and a scavenger hunt and virtual costume contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. that day at Pondicherry Park. The town also will be of closing off certain streets to vehicular traffic to provide a safe area for trick-or-treating. Elm, Hillcrest, Bennett, Iredale and Chase streets will be closed for a few hours on Halloween night. Call the town clerk’s office at 647-8786 for more information.

