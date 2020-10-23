Trunk or Treat

Windham Parks & Recreation Department and the Sebago Lakes Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting a free Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat for students in grade 8 and under from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the parking lot behind the Windham Hannaford. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, registration is required. Call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more details. This is a safe way to celebrate the holiday and pick up some tasty treats for your ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes.

Halloween costume contest

Although Halloween may be a little bit different than usual in this unusual year, one thing is for sure: Windham kids will still come up with some pretty amazing costumes. Kids under the age of 18 are invited to participate in Windham Parks & Recreation’s 2020 Virtual Halloween Costume Contest. Email photos of your Halloween decked-out child to parks&[email protected] Include your name, your child’s name and age and your address. All entries must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Any photos received may be shared on the Parks & Rec’s social media pages or used in promotional materials. The contest is being sponsored by the Windham Dairy Queen. Get creative and get your entries in soon!

Drug Take Back Day

If you have old or unused medications at your house that you would like to safely discard, drop them off during National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Windham Public Safety Building, 375 Gray Road. The drugs can be returned in their original packaging or you can put them into a plastic bag and return them in that way, whichever makes you feel more comfortable.

Recipes wanted

The Institute for Integrative Aging at Saint Joseph’s College is seeking recipes for its upcoming “IIA Cookbook.” This will be a community cookbook featuring family favorites from local senior residents. Feel free to share a fond memory you associate with the recipe you submit. All submissions should be sent to [email protected]

