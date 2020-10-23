AUGUSTA — Maine’s Democratic Senate president believes the state needs to do more to combat the spread of misinformation on the Internet.
Senate President Troy Jackson filed a bill on Thursday that he said would do just that. Jackson’s office said the proposal would “require ‘fake news’ websites to publicly disclose who runs and funds the project in a clear manner on the website’s homepage.”
Maine and other states have seen a surge in websites that appear to be newspapers or other traditional news outlets but are actually used by political operatives to spread misinformation and confuse readers, Jackson said.
He said Maine people deserve to know who is funding and operating the websites.
It wasn’t clear who would be responsible for determining what constitutes a “fake news website” under the proposal.
The bill language is still being written, a spokesman for Jackson said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine bill would target websites disseminating misinformation
-
Nation & World
Census takers fall short of target goal in areas of U.S.
-
Politics
Trump’s political future could affect his company, which owes more than $400 million
-
Local & State
Maine man dies after single-car crash in Lyman
-
Nation & World
Washington state discovers first ‘murder hornet’ nest in U.S.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.