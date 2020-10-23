Raymond Maurice Bernier 1927 – 2020 SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Raymond Maurice Bernier of Springfield, Mass., formerly of Brunswick, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Sixteen Acres Healthcare Center. He was born in Brunswick on Feb. 11, 1927, the son of Joseph A. and Maria G (Pelletier) Bernier and was a graduate of St. John’s School and Brunswick High School. During World War II, he proudly served in the United States Army. After being discharged, Ray was employed by the United States Postal Service as a postal carrier for 33 years, retiring on Jan 2, 1992. Raymond was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church. He is survived by nephews, Ronald Bernier (Jean), Arthur Bernier II (Carol) and niece, Ann Marie Theberge of Massachusetts; and several grand-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Louis C. Bernier and Arthur Bernier and three sisters, Marie L. Bernier, Denise Farr and Lucienna Coulombe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. To share your thoughts and condolence with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Building Fund 39 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous