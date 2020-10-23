BIDDEFORD – Mrs. Yvette B. Pruneau, 88, of Biddeford died at home on October 19, 2020, with her beloved daughter at her side. Born on December 28, 1931, to Albert and Olivine Boisvert; she was the second youngest of 13 children.

Yvette attended the St. Joseph School, she joined West Point Pepperell Company as a Weaver. Later, she began driving with the York County Community Action (Head Start).

Yvette married the love of her life, Rudolph Pruneau on June 24, 1950, at St. Joseph Church. In her youth, Mrs. Pruneau was an avid athlete. She enjoyed softball, bowling and ice skating. Yvette was a proud Patriots fan; especially Tom Brady for the last 20 seasons. Yvette was a proud and confident woman who enjoyed building and fixing household items. She also enjoyed watching cooking shows because they inspired her to try new recipes. Mrs. Pruneau was capable of anything she put her mind to try.

Yvette is survived by her only child, Diane Pruneau and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, all 12 of her siblings and her parents.

Services for Mrs. Pruneau will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation under Yvette’s name to the Susan G. Komen

Foundation.

