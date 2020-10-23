MONTPELIER, Vt. — A coronavirus outbreak connected to recreational hockey and broomball at an indoor ice rink in Montpelier has grown to 43 cases, including cases at seven schools in various counties, seven workplaces, two colleges and two hospitals, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday.

The cases linked to the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center are not within a single community, and people who played those sports live in multiple counties across the state, he said during the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing. The number of close contacts to the people infected now likely exceeds 240, Levine said.

“We’ve been kind of referring to it as an outbreak that has tentacles in many areas and that’s because of the place of origin of those who were congregating together to engage in these sports in one place in the state,” Levine said. “It’s the kind of outbreak you don’t want to see.”

Vermont reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its second-highest number of cases since early June, with Levine saying half of the newest cases are associated with three outbreaks, including the one linked to the ice rink.

“This is an important reminder of why we can’t become complacent,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott said. “We need all Vermonters to think about what you’re doing each and every day and take the steps needed to keep safe. Wear your mask, keep 6 feet apart, avoid crowds and follow the travel guidance. These are simple steps that will help us live our lives while still managing the virus.”

In a second outbreak, at least seven positive virus cases have been linked to a wedding held in Cambridge on Oct. 10 attended by 77 people, the Health Department said. A number of out-of-state cases are also related to the event held at Boyden Farm.

“Appropriate precautions were implemented at the facility, including socially distanced seating at the ceremony and during dinner,” said department spokesperson Bennett Truman.

In addition, St. Michael’s College in Colchester announced Thursday that it was going to all remote classes after six positive cases were detected in the latest round of surveillance testing. All the cases were asymptomatic.

