District 4 voters have the opportunity to elect someone who embodies the ideals of a brighter tomorrow. Andrew Zarro is a small-business owner, environmental advocate and leader for a future Portland that works for all of us.
I worked with Andrew on the board of the Friends of Woodfords Corner, and his kindness and vision for our shared neighborhood make support for him easy.
Andrew lives his values, paying his employees far beyond minimum wage, while providing health insurance and 48 hours paid sick time for each of them.
Representation matters, and Andrew’s perspective as a gay man will bring a firsthand level of understanding not represented thus far.
Andrew’s background in sustainable economic development and public policy means he’ll bring expertise to the City Council that’s needed now more than ever.
For these reasons and more, please vote for Andrew Zarro for the District 4 City Council seat.
Naomi Mayer
Portland
