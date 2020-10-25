I appreciate that the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram needs to publish opposing views, and I usually enjoy reading opinions on both sides of any issue.
However, I find it irresponsible of you to print a widely discredited conspiracy theory in Charles Todorich’s “Maine Voices: No time for self indulgence. Love America? Vote Trump” (Oct. 18, Page D3). Namely, that the Democratic Party is behind a so-called “deep state coup.”
Even Twitter and Facebook have deleted messages about the deep state trope. How much more should a legitimate newspaper do some fact-checking and editing of outright lies?
This is not censorship, but responsible journalism. Shame on you.
Elizabeth Thompson
New Harbor
