“Maine Voices: No time for self indulgence. Love America? Vote Trump” (Oct. 18) is an example of the extreme positions seen often today. Few objective facts, unsupported narratives designed primarily for emotional reaction. This commentary lists a litany of political positions that are not Joe Biden’s and not in the Democrats’ platform. This list could only be intended to create a picture of a dire future – that bears no resemblance to Biden’s public statements or past performance.
I see descriptions of Donald Trump’s performance that he has created the “greatest economy in history.” Fact?
In George W. Bush’s second term, average annual GDP growth was 0.5 percent. In Barack Obama’s first term, average annual GDP grew 300 percent to 2 percent! In Trump’s first three years, GDP grew 2.5 percent, as opposed to Obama’s second-term growth of 2.3 percent. (All figures are from Princeton economist Alan Blinder in the Feb. 17 Axios article “How Trump stacks up.”)
President Trump increased the GDP by 10 percent at a cost of $1 trillion in tax cuts!
Jeffrey Gardner
Cumberland
