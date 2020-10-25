VERO BEACH, Fla. – Carol L. Schiffman, 68, of Sebastian, Fla., passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, from cancer.

She was born on July 15, 1952, in Portland, a child of Norman and Arlene (Fernald) Nelson. She attended Portland schools.

Carol worked various jobs in the restaurant industry. Most notable was The Office Pub, where she made lifelong friends.

She went to Florida with a friend in 1978 for a short term job, and remained in Florida for the rest of her days. It was there that she met, and fell in love with William Schiffman. The two were wed on Oct. 3, 1981, and settled in the Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. area. There, she made a career in property management.

They retired in Sebastian, Fla. in 1998.

Carol was known for her keen eye, and love of decorating, often helping her friends with their homes. She volunteered to decorate for the holidays at her local I.A. club. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Many referred to her as, “Christmas Carol”.

Those who were near and dear called her “Cackle”, for her boisterous laugh. Her magnetic personality and caring heart, attracted people everywhere she went. She truly was the life of the party.

Although she loved life in Florida, Carol’s heart was with her family in Maine. Her yearly trips home made many wonderful memories that all who loved her will forever cherish.

“She listened without prejudice, helped without entitlement, and loved without condition.”

Carol is survived by her husband; sister, Joan McDonough, brother, Craig Nelson; daughter, Amy and husband “Bobbyson” Hartzell; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, Michael and Brian Nelson.

There will be no service at Carol’s request.

If desired, please make donations in her honor to:

The American Cancer Society, at

http://www.cancer.org

