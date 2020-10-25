YORK – Spencer J. Stonemetz, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1939 in Boston, a son of the late Catherine L. (Richardson) and Harold T. Stonemetz. He grew up in Hingham, Mass.

He continued his life-long love of the sea and sailing while attending Tabor Academy, in Marion Mass. He graduated from high school in 1957 and joined the U.S. Navy immediately following graduation. He attended Nasson College, in Springvale where he met his wife Marjory “Marj” Hill, graduating in 1964. He married Marj following graduation.

He began his career with the Treasury Department of the Internal Revenue Service in 1964, retiring from the Criminal Investigation Division as a special agent. He worked for Maine Drug Enforcement; he was a private investigator; chief of the York Volunteer Ambulance Association; superintendent of First Parish Cemetery in York; and was a licensed funeral attendant for Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home.

He had volunteered with Group Work Camps of America as a counselor. He had been involved with Power Squadron, as a teacher. He delivered meals for the Meals on Wheels program for many years. He had been a volunteer firefighter in three different communities. He greatly enjoyed participating in George Parton’s train club. He was a York Rite Mason. He gave his time freely to many community organizations.

Spencer was predeceased by his sister, Nancy L. Peterson.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Jennifer S. Cray (Thomas Murphy) of Portsmouth, N.H., son, James S. Stonemetz of North Berwick; and his sister, Barbara J. MacDowell of Wayland, Mass.

A very special thank you to his dear friend Tina Parsons Lightner. Many thanks to the York Ambulance Association; York Village Fire Department and Hospice of Southern Maine. The family gratefully appreciates the compassionate care given to Spencer while at York Hospital.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 in the Lucas and Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., in York. Graveside services will be private. Please omit flowers.

Memorial contributions may be made to

York Ambulance Association,

P.O. Box 238,

York, ME 03909 or to

York Hospital,

16 Hospital Dr.,

York, ME 03909﻿

