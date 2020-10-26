BATH — Morse High School’s boys’ soccer teams are being asked to quarantine for 14 days after a Medomak Valley High School student they played against last weekend in Waldoboro tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are informing you out of an abundance of caution,” Regional School Unit 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel wrote in a letter to students and families. “Close contacts have been personally notified and will be expected to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual. We will be working closely with the Maine CDC over the next few days, and we will provide updates as necessary.”

No RSU 1 students or staff members have tested positive this academic year.

Nate Priest, RSU 1 athletic director and dean of students, said the Medomak Valley High School player was a swing player, meaning he played in both the junior varsity and varsity soccer games.

Priest said 36 students play on the boys’ soccer teams, but six students were absent from this weekend’s games. The teams also have one manager and four coaches in total.

Priest said students must wear a mask when on the sidelines “and coaches have been great about enforcing that.”

“Students don’t have to wear a mask when playing, but they can if they want,” he added. “Whenever our kids come off the field, coaches give them hand sanitizer as well, which isn’t required, but you never know.”

Priest said the students on the soccer team are shifting to all-online learning until Nov. 9 from the school’s mixed in-person and online learning plan, adopted to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Morse High School students attend school two days per week and learn online the remaining three days per week.

