Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  10/28  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

Thurs.  10/29  6 p.m. Portland Jetport Noise Advisory Board

Tues.  11/3 at 6 p.m. Portland Board of Education

Weds.  11/4  3:30 p.m. Creative Portland

Weds.  11/4 5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

 

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles