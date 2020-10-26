Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 10/28 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
Thurs. 10/29 6 p.m. Portland Jetport Noise Advisory Board
Tues. 11/3 at 6 p.m. Portland Board of Education
Weds. 11/4 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Weds. 11/4 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
