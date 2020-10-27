KENNEBUNK – Halloween in Kennebunk will be different this year. While neighborhood trick-or-treating will be permitted, town officials say they are encouraging families to consider lower-risk activities as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating and use personal discretion when participating in any activities.

Summer Street will not be closed to vehicle traffic this year, and there will be no business trick-or-treating downtown or in Lower Village, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Town hall staff are encouraging folks to follow CDC guidelines to stay safe and help keep the community safe: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html for more information on celebrating Halloween safely and to learn about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: