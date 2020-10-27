Vote Arford

We’re delighted to vote for our good friend and neighbor Poppy Arford. Her resume, experience and enthusiasm uniquely qualify her to represent district 49.

Sixteen years ago we moved our family to Brunswick from the midwest. The Arford’s welcomed us with open arms, and quickly became trusted friends. We’ve had the pleasure of raising our families together through late-night flashlight tag and early morning carpools. Poppy is the glue that keeps our neighborhood together. She is always finding ways to connect people and is ready to problem solve any issue. We’ve admired her commitment to healthcare advocacy and mediation work. We’ve witnessed her love of family and our town first hand. We can’t imagine a more dedicated and compassionate representative.

Heidi and Jon Boyd,

Brunswick

Just vote

It is that time of year again. No, I’m not talking about that time of the year when your mailbox is overflowing with political flyers daily (I counted 11 this morning). I’m talking about that time of year when you start hearing friends and family saying, “I don’t think I’m going to vote this year.” It comes in several flavors: “I just don’t think my vote matters” or “I don’t really like either candidate.”

In 2016, more people didn’t vote than voted for either of the two major candidates. Of the approximate 250 million eligible voters, 27.3% voted for Trump, 28.5% for Clinton and 41.3% did not vote. Somehow, a voting bloc (or rather, a non-voting bloc) so large it could have single-handedly determined the election, feels that their vote does not influence the election. The math simply does not add up.

Of the roughly 100 million eligible voters who did not cast a ballot, 25% said that they didn’t like the candidates or the issues. In not casting a ballot, not only are people boycotting a vote for president, but they are missing out on important state and local elections. If you do not like who is in office in Washington, vote for the right people before they get there. Vote for the young candidate for school board. Vote for the first-time candidate for city council. These are the training grounds for candidates who will someday run for Congress, for Senate, for President. Invest now and you’ll reap the benefits down the road.

I could delve into the age-old argument that to vote is your constitutional duty. That men and women fought to maintain your right. That it is a part of being an adult. I am sure though, that you have heard that argument before. Instead, let me leave you with this — to not vote is to cede your power without a fight. It allows those you profess to dislike to win with less of a fight. It is to relinquish your one chance to demand you be heard. Don’t cede, don’t give up, don’t relinquish — vote!

Alesha Coffin,

Brunswick

Vote Horch

I am a Democrat and I support Fred Horch for state representative.

I’ve known Fred for 18 years, as a friend and as his employee at F.W. Horch Sustainable Goods and Supplies, and he is a man of integrity, intelligence and kindness. He has fantastic ideas for growing our economy, ensuring access to health care, improving public education, addressing climate change, and preserving Maine’s natural resources, values nearly all Mainers share.

A business owner and attorney, Fred understands the law well enough to be able to propose and critically evaluate legislation that will achieve these goals, and since there is no Republican candidate in this race, you can vote for Fred with full confidence that you are not inadvertently electing someone whose values differ drastically from your own.

Intelligence. Commitment to our shared values. Nonpartisanship. Isn’t this what we’re always saying we want in our politicians?

Hillary Shende,

Brunswick

