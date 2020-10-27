Helen A. Sawyer 1946 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Helen A. Sawyer, 74, died Friday October 23, 2020, at The Cedars, Portland. She was born July 19, 1946, in Topsham the daughter of Alfred and Donalda Pelletier Ruest. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of ’65. She married Harold T. Sawyer in Topsham on July 10, 2010. She kept several lasting school friendships throughout her life. She had been employed at Grand City twice in her life, bookending her work as an Elderly Property manager throughout the U.S. including assignments in Florida, Texas, and Michigan. She was regular at Estes Lobster House and looked forward to every season of the Maine State Music Theater. She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Ruest. She is survived by her husband, Harold (Thomas) Sawyer of Brunswick; two sons, Norman Thibeault and his wife Diane of Richmond, Michael Thibeault of Bowdoin; two grandsons Tyler Thibeault of Richmond, Jacob Adams of Bowdoin; a stepdaughter Naomi and husband George Vitti, of Georgetown, Texas; a stepson Fred Sawyer and wife Beverly of Limington; two nieces, Judge Pam Ruest Jones, of State College Pennsylvania, Laurie Rogers, of Naugatuck, Conn., and a nephew Rick Ruest also of Naugatuck, Conn. A private graveside committal will occur in Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Augusta. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017 (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org)

