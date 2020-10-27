The Maine Attorney General’s Office has filed criminal charges against a 19-year-old woman who allegedly signed and voted a former roommate’s ballot as her own, a case that state officials described as extremely rare.

Local election officials in Orono discovered the potential violation before the ballot was processed. A spokesman for the Maine Attorney General’s Office said it appears the motive was personal, not political.

“It appears that the motive behind the crime was a personal dispute between former roommates, rather than an effort to influence the outcome of the election,” Marc Malon wrote in an email.

It was not clear Tuesday how officials identified the discrepancy with the ballot. A notation indicates the ballot was rejected based one of several discrepancies, including an envelope that wasn’t signed or signatures on the application and ballot did not match.

“In our many years of experience with elections, we have found that voter fraud in Maine is extremely rare,” Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said in a news release. “My office uses technology, including the Central Voter Registration system, and a network of municipal election officials to prevent fraud and detect it at an early stage to avoid any adverse consequences. Those mechanisms worked extremely well in this instance.”

A spokesman for the Maine Attorney General’s Office said officials can remember no cases like this one.

“Our attorneys are aware of just one case in the past twenty years where we have charged (and convicted) a person for voting another person’s ballot,” Marc Malon said in an email. “In that case it was a family member filling out the ballot of another family member. This was the only situation our folks were aware of involving non-related individuals.

“They also estimated that there have been fewer than 5 or 6 cases in the past decade or so of attempted dual-voting, but they need to check their records at the office to get the number right. Suffice it to say it is extremely rare, and the type of case we filed today is even more rare.”

The attorney general said the state will vigorously prosecute any vote fraud.

“We will work closely with the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure the integrity of elections,” Attorney General Aaron Frey said. “It is a serious crime in Maine to cast or attempt to cast an illegal vote, either absentee or in person. My office will vigorously investigate and prosecute any allegations of election fraud.”

The complaint says Alyssa Dau of Orono is charged with two class C crimes, or felonies: voting in the name of another and forging the name of another on an absentee ballot return envelope. Those charges are punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Dau allegedly voted a ballot issued for Evangelia Suleiman.

The Attorney General’s Office also shared a photocopy of the signed envelope for the absentee ballot. A stamp indicates the clerk’s office received the ballot Oct. 15. Handwritten notes on the ballot suggest that someone from the clerk’s office spoke to Suleiman the next day.

“Ballot believed to be voted by someone other than voter,” one note reads.

The exhibit did not contain a copy of the ballot itself.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: