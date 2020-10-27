OLYMPICS

Men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman was banned for two years on Tuesday because of three violations of doping control rules.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Coleman will be banned until May 2022, forcing him to miss the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The 24-year-old American sprinter had been provisionally suspended from competition since May. Weeks later, details of his three missed appointments with sample collections officials in 2019 were revealed.

Athletes face a two-year ban if they have three violations of so-called “whereabouts” rules in a 12-month period.

Coleman can appeal his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was favored to win Olympic titles after taking gold in the individual 100 and 4×100 relay at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar. Coleman was able to run there after a previous whereabouts case against him was dropped.

He got silver in both events at the 2017 worlds in London.

• A landmark hearing in the Russian doping saga was confirmed Tuesday to go ahead despite travel and health restrictions during the current coronavirus spike in Switzerland.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the four-day hearing would open Monday and consider the World Anti-Doping Agency’s case to rule Russia non-compliant for four years after alleged state-backed tampering of data from the Moscow testing laboratory.

The slate of punishments proposed by WADA includes a ban on Russia’s flag, anthem and team name at the Tokyo Olympics next year and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. It would also apply to world championships for the next four years including soccer’s World Cup finals tournament in Qatar.

• Evgeny Ustyugov is set to be stripped of a second Olympic biathlon gold medal after the Russian lost a doping case, the sport’s anti-doping body said.

The Biathlon Integrity Unit said Ustyugov will lose the gold medal he won in the 15-kilometer mass start race at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and his relay bronze from the same year, subject to confirmation from the International Olympic Committee.

SPANISH VUELTA: Michael Woods prevailed in the final kilometer to win the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Richard Carapaz holding on to the overall leader’s jersey.

Woods made his move to the front entering the final kilometer (mile) and finished four seconds in front of Omar Fraile and Alejandro Valverde after a hilly stage that took riders 159 kilometers (98 miles) from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Valdegovía.

Carapaz maintained the overall lead by finishing in the peloton, which crossed the line almost a minute later. He kept an 18-second lead over Hugh Carthy, with Dan Martin and defending champion Primoz Roglic close behind. Roglic finished the stage in 19th place.

Woods, the EF Pro Cycling rider who finished second in Sunday’s sixth stage, was 48th in the overall standings, almost 40 minutes behind Carapaz. He was the seventh different stage winner at the Vuelta this year.

COVID-19: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governing body of world soccer said that Infantino has mild symptoms and “has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.”

People who have come into contact with the 50-year-old Swiss lawyer in recent days have been informed “to take the necessary steps,” FIFA said.

Infantino has traveled little during the coronavirus pandemic, but he attended a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalized relations for Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Infantino’s infection comes as Switzerland reports a spike in COVID-19 cases. Switzerland has reported 127,000 cases this year, with more than 23,000 since last Friday.

• Diego Maradona began self-isolating Tuesday after a person he works closely with showed symptoms of COVID-19, state news agency Telam reported.

Maradona, the coach of the Gimnasia y Esgrima team in Argentina’s top division, was self-isolating at home, according to Telam. He will remain in quarantine until test results are known. The person with symptoms was not identified.

The soccer great turns 60 years old on Friday.

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo was also in quarantine at home, the club said on Twitter. On Saturday, he was in contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to local media.

The Argentinian championship will restart this week. It was interrupted in March due to the pandemic.

