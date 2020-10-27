The University of Maine is scheduled to open its spring football season on the road at Delaware on March 6, and close it in mid-April against rival New Hampshire.

The Colonial Athletic Association, of which Maine is a member, released its anticipated six-game spring schedule Tuesday morning. The CAA, like most Football Championship Subdivision leagues, canceled its fall season in July, with the hopes of playing in the spring.

“Since last July’s postponement, our players and staff have looked to play a competitive schedule that also will allow for a viable turnaround prior to fall of 2021,” said Nick Charlton, head coach of the Black Bears, in a press release. “Currently halfway through our fall ball practices, with our first scrimmage this Saturday , our team is competing and now working towards a major Division I season.”

Maine is scheduled to have three home games and three road games, though the Black Bears must still work with state officials to work through COVID-19 restrictions. Under current state mandates, the Black Bears could only have 100 people, including players, coaches and officials, at home games. College football rosters alone would have more than 100 people on them.

And there is the issue of Maine having to quarantine for 14 days or to provide a negative COVID test for travel to any states other than New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Maine will open at Delaware on March 6, followed by a home game against Albany on March 13. The Black Bears would travel to Stony Brook for a March 20 game, then have a bye week.

When Maine returns, it will play Villanova at Alfond Stadium in Orono on April 3, followed by a road game at Rhode Island on April 10. The Black Bears would close out the spring season on April 17 at home against New Hampshire.

“Our unique divisional format was developed with the goal of enhancing safety and reducing the risks associated with travel during this difficult period of time, while still providing a fair and competitive model to determine a champion,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio. “Today’s announcement hopefully provides an additional level of excitement for the student-athletes and coaches who have worked hard and made numerous sacrifices over the past eight months. As always, health and safety remain at the forefront of all return-to-play decisions that we as a Conference continue to make.”

Each team will be allowed to schedule two non-conference games as well.

The league gave each team a bye week to provide extra flexibility should any games be postponed by COVID-19.

Towson University recently opted out of playing in the CAA’s spring season. The FCS playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 24 with the championship game held in mid-May in Frisco, Texas.

