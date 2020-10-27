SACO — The kindergarten wing at Young School is poised to remain closed through Nov. 6 after a two individuals connected to the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Students in the kindergarten wing were to transition to remote learning. Young School Principal Jeff Rodman on Tuesday said due to substitute staffing coverage issues, School Department leaders felt students would obtain better academic instruction through distance learning.

Initially, parents were notified Sunday that an individual had tested positive with COVID-19. At that time, parents were told that the kindergarten wing of the school would be closed through Friday, Oct. 30. Then, word came on Tuesday that a second individual tested positive.

Those in close contact with the individuals who tested positive were to be notified by nursing staff and the Maine Center for Disease Control and asked to quarantine at home for 14 days, Rodman said.

The impacted classrooms were to undergo additional deep cleaning. Kindergarten students are expected to resume regular hybrid model instruction on Nov. 9.

Students in Grades 1 and 2 are to continue in-person schooling with the “yellow” designated hybrid model currently in place.

It is the second time this month Young School classrooms have been impacted by COVID-19. A classroom was closed for a week starting Oct. 13 after an individual connected with the Kindergarten through Grade 2 school tested positive for COVID-19.

