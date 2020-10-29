BIDDEFORD — Biddeford-based trucking company Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics and Wreaths Across America are teaming up to bring National Wreaths Across America Day to Biddeford on Dec. 19 to remember the nation’s fallen, honor their service, and teach the next generation about the sacrifices made by those who served.

Organizers said four Biddeford cemeteries will take part in the national event: St. Mary Cemetery, St. Joseph Cemetery, St. Demetrios Cemetery, and Woodlawn Cemetery.

Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics, a longtime supporter of the Wreaths Across America mission, has pledged $10,500 toward the goal of raising $37,200 to place 2,480 wreaths on the headstones of veterans laid to rest in the four participating cemeteries, organizers said in a news release.

So far, Biddeford sponsors include Nadeau’s Deli & Variety, Volk Packaging, Rousseau Insurance, and Camden National Bank. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available by contacting Graig Morin at [email protected] at 294-2075 or visiting www.browndogcarriers.com/wreaths. Individuals interested in sponsoring a wreath may do so online by visiting: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

This year, wreaths will be laid in more than 2,100 locations nationwide on National Wreaths Across America Day by more than 2 million volunteers. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to everyone.

WAA and local organizers are monitoring the requirements set by public health officials regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including mask mandates and outdoor gathering limits, and will make necessary modifications to ceremony plans and laying of veteran wreaths.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

The nonprofit was founded in 1992 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester.

The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part annually by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ and other cemeteries across the country.

