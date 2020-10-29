HARPSWELL — Harpswell Aging at Home, an organization that provides resources to seniors so they can remain in their homes, has partnered with Brunswick-area senior center People Plus to provide free transportation so homebound seniors can vote.

People can sign up to be driven to the polls on Election Day, or they can be brought to their municipal office to vote in advance.

People Plus provides resources, including free transportation, to seniors in the Brunswick area. Rides are free and given by volunteers, but those interested must be registered with People Plus. To register, call People Plus at (207) 729-0757.

Hugh Hardcastle, a member of the Harpswell Aging at Home steering committee, said he initiated this partnership because “This particular election, getting to the polls and getting your vote counted seems to be more problematic than ever.”

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” said Hardcastle. “Here’s an opportunity to get there and easily cast your vote, which I feel is one of the most important things we can do, especially this year.”

Hardcastle said no one has registered to be driven to the polls on Election Day yet, which he found disappointing, but said he hopes everyone has found another way to vote.

“Maybe because of the push on absentee ballots this year people have been able to do it by mail,” he said. “It just seems strange that no one has raised their hands yet and said ‘I’d like a ride.’”

According to Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton, executive director of People Plus, free rides are one of the organization’s most popular resources.

Over 570 Brunswick-are seniors are registered riders with People Plus, and the organization has 94 volunteer drivers.

In September alone, People Plus provided 205 rides for those in need, according to Frizzle-Edgerton. She said the number of rides provided has increased because “COVID-19 has had an impact on people’s ability to afford owning a car, and willingness to go out.”

Although People Plus has never organized a campaign for providing rides for people on Election Day, Frizzle-Edgerton said she wants housebound seniors to know they can use the service for any reason, not just going to medical appointments.

“We’re honored to be able to help people, both with Election Day transportation and everyday transportation,” she said. “It’s important to us that all homebound seniors have access to vital transportation, whether that’s to get a haircut, buy groceries or vote.”

